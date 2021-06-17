Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 6,716 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Premier in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Premier by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,606,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,795,000 after buying an additional 54,734 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Premier by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Premier in the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Premier by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 279,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PINC shares. Barclays lowered Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Premier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Premier stock opened at $34.50 on Thursday. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.24.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $469.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Premier’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

