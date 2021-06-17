Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 339 Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Haynes International worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Haynes International by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 17.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 93.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Haynes International during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 42.9% during the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Haynes International stock opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.43. Haynes International, Inc. has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 7.55. The company has a market cap of $456.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.26. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $82.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.24 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.04%.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

