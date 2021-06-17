Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,148 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Novavax by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,888,000 after buying an additional 212,417 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at $62,300,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novavax by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,034,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Novavax by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 346,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,584,000 after buying an additional 154,858 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Novavax by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,439,000 after buying an additional 17,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Novavax news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $431,760.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,055.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mcmanus, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total transaction of $883,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,201.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,334 shares of company stock valued at $8,814,140. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $176.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.56. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $51.81 and a one year high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The company’s revenue was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVAX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.14.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

