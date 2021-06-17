Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,279,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Primo Water worth $134,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 122,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 417,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 50,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Primo Water has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

PRMW stock opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $17.85.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.55 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Primo Water’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 27,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $456,840.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,352,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,868,373.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 133,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $2,259,698.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,485,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,220,020.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,365,450 shares of company stock worth $23,578,550. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

