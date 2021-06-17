Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 68.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,371 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,307 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $717,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $134.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $151.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $86.68 and a 1-year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

