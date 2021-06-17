Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 63 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in The Hershey by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in The Hershey by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Hershey by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in The Hershey by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in The Hershey by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,853,923.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,351,216 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $172.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $125.50 and a 12-month high of $175.55.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.19%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

