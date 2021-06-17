Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1,297.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,006 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 922,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,653,000 after purchasing an additional 44,220 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.92.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $109.94. The company had a trading volume of 725,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,556,799. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company has a market cap of $211.97 billion, a PE ratio of -26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.