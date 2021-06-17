Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $45,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

VLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Hovde Group lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.54.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $323.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.06 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.