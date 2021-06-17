Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 1,306 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 43,533.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,376,082 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $377,370,000 after acquiring an additional 416,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,671,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $581,655,000 after acquiring an additional 682,241 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $1,712,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

PXD opened at $161.41 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $175.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.63, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

