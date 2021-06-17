Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$55.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.57% from the company’s current price.

PD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.43.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of PD traded down C$2.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$46.00. The stock had a trading volume of 138,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,042. The company has a market capitalization of C$611.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$15.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.23.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($2.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($2.83) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$236.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$233.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -4.8700003 earnings per share for the current year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.