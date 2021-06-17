Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Gap Up to $20.71

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.71, but opened at $21.89. Praxis Precision Medicines shares last traded at $20.24, with a volume of 3,034 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

The stock has a market cap of $851.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.04.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAX. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,722,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,709,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,881,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,366,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

