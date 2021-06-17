PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,645 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in PPL were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,998,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,556 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $67,070,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 54.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,602,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,893,000 after buying an additional 1,269,491 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 365.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 816,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,558,000 after buying an additional 641,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PPL by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,896,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,340,000 after buying an additional 601,592 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

NYSE PPL traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.61. 14,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,078,187. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.08. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

