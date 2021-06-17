PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of PPG Industries worth $22,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Barclays upped their price target on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.29.

NYSE PPG opened at $174.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $100.14 and a one year high of $182.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

