Postal Savings Bank of China (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY)’s stock price fell 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $13.77. 318 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Postal Savings Bank of China to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85.

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. Its Personal Banking segment offers savings products, such as demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, and foreign currency deposits; passbooks; certificate of deposits; micro, personal pledged, and personal business loans; debit and credit cards; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

