Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.20 and last traded at $43.28. Approximately 15,997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 785,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.60.

POSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Poshmark from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.88.

The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 36.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.52.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. Poshmark’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 21,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $912,740.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,740.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 17,514 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $740,491.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $740,491.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,755 shares of company stock worth $2,145,921.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Poshmark during the first quarter worth $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

About Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

