Portion Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Portion has a market cap of $4.41 million and $25,998.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Portion has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One Portion coin can currently be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Portion Profile

Portion (CRYPTO:PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 190,937,845 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

