Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Market Capitalization Tops $5.18 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 17th. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.18 million and $1.56 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for $3.27 or 0.00008414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00059843 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00137490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.37 or 0.00180890 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.26 or 0.00915823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,773.18 or 0.99673111 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

