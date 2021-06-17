Polkastarter (POLS) Trading Down 12.2% Over Last Week

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Polkastarter has a market capitalization of $94.23 million and approximately $8.36 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkastarter coin can currently be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00003459 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Polkastarter has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00061320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00024069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $296.71 or 0.00763896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00083827 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00042025 BTC.

Polkastarter Profile

Polkastarter (CRYPTO:POLS) is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,133,982 coins. Polkastarter’s official website is www.polkastarter.com/token . Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

