Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Sets New 12-Month High at $825.00

Shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 825 ($10.78) and last traded at GBX 822 ($10.74), with a volume of 192578 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 809 ($10.57).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 776.58. The stock has a market cap of £820.93 million and a P/E ratio of 18.43.
Polar Capital Company Profile (LON:POLR)
