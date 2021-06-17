Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Sets New 12-Month High at $825.00

Shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 825 ($10.78) and last traded at GBX 822 ($10.74), with a volume of 192578 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 809 ($10.57).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 776.58. The stock has a market cap of £820.93 million and a P/E ratio of 18.43.

In other Polar Capital news, insider John Mansell sold 82,000 shares of Polar Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 741 ($9.68), for a total transaction of £607,620 ($793,859.42). Also, insider Brian J. D. Ashford-Russell sold 63,598 shares of Polar Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 696 ($9.09), for a total value of £442,642.08 ($578,314.71). Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 722,364 shares of company stock valued at $545,400,708.

Polar Capital Company Profile (LON:POLR)

