POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) versus The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Head to Head Comparison

POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) and The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares POLA Orbis and The Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POLA Orbis 2.98% 5.08% 4.25% The Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A

POLA Orbis has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares POLA Orbis and The Restaurant Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POLA Orbis $2.02 billion 2.18 $181.19 million N/A N/A The Restaurant Group $1.37 billion 0.24 -$51.59 million N/A N/A

POLA Orbis has higher revenue and earnings than The Restaurant Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for POLA Orbis and The Restaurant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POLA Orbis 0 1 1 0 2.50 The Restaurant Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Summary

POLA Orbis beats The Restaurant Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About POLA Orbis

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names. The Real Estate segment is involved in the leasing of office buildings and residential properties. The company also involves the management and operation of buildings. The company sells its products through department, directly operated retail, duty-free shops, Internet, and specialty cosmetics stores, as well as through door-to-door sales, and mail-order sales. POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About The Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars. It operates a portfolio of approximately 650 restaurants and pubs. The Restaurant Group plc was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

