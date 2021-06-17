Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Short Interest Down 28.5% in May

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 972,000 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the May 13th total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTV traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,711. Plus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Plus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) by 202.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,051 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.22% of Plus Therapeutics worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.