Plian (PI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $171,587.00

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 17th. One Plian coin can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Plian has a market cap of $8.74 million and $171,587.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Plian has traded down 41.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Plian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00061123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00024016 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.76 or 0.00760776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00083829 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00041982 BTC.

About Plian

Plian (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 825,344,942 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling Plian

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Plian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.