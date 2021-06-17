Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 63.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 289,360 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,134,000 after acquiring an additional 315,852 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 298,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 32,992 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. 58.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $17.74.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $92,671.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,426 shares of company stock worth $1,257,956 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCRX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.