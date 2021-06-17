Pirate Chain (ARRR) Market Cap Hits $715.49 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $3.91 or 0.00010309 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $715.49 million and $2.48 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.63 or 0.00373246 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00152206 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.27 or 0.00224701 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001151 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 182,892,751 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

