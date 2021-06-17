Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Takes $201,000 Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 101.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 34,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.9% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 15.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 141,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 130,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after buying an additional 15,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $1,534,974.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,347 shares in the company, valued at $24,776,084.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $2,446,101.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,085,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,572 shares of company stock valued at $10,423,301 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $118.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.69. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

