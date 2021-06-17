Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 273,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 171,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 60,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.84.

Shares of DAL opened at $45.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.38.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

