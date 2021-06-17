Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 270 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,375 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $1,007,373,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1,562.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,152,000 after buying an additional 4,242,754 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,678,800,000 after buying an additional 1,633,495 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,710,000 after buying an additional 1,288,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after buying an additional 1,049,440 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target stock opened at $231.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $114.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $116.73 and a 1 year high of $236.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.52.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.06.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.