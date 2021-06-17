Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 99.9% in the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,124,000. Strategic Equity Management lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 40,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $126.65 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $121.58 and a twelve month high of $128.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.10.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

