Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 28,425 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,425 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.69% of Cara Therapeutics worth $7,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CARA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 29,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CARA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $14.55 on Thursday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The company has a market cap of $728.26 million, a PE ratio of 63.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.60.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $112,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $58,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,640 shares of company stock valued at $254,592 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

