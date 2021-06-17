Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 114 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAS. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

In other Hasbro news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,661,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $221,776.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,371,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

HAS stock opened at $94.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.73. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.32 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

