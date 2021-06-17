Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $1,152,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in MetLife by 62,239.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,661 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in MetLife by 514.9% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,666,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $63.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.30.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.29.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

