Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Invests $5.75 Million in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Markel by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Markel by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 82 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,018.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,832.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 437 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,197.29, for a total transaction of $523,215.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,545,756.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,524 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,144.00.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,199.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $880.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1,268.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,205.00.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.37 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Markel had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 5.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 56.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.