Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,045 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 28,137 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in General Motors by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,293,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $246,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $8,476,943.42. Following the transaction, the president now owns 248,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,480,953.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,740,705 shares of company stock valued at $102,299,235 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GM opened at $61.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. General Motors has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.52. The firm has a market cap of $89.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on General Motors from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.