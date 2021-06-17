Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $4.88 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 64.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,094 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,926 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $640,046,000 after buying an additional 2,417,177 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,405 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 212.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 8,724 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,235.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 364,931 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,594,000 after acquiring an additional 353,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.05.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $61.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a PE ratio of -407.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $61.78.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Read More: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.