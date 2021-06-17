Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 13.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 7.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $167.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.50. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.68%.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

