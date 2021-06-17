Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 56,922 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 56,922 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,014 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $90.37 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $92.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FANG. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.13.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.