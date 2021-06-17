Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Down 0.8% This Week

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $3.00 million and $1,486.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.61 or 0.00436061 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003941 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00017548 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $411.74 or 0.01058572 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000164 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 453,613,566 coins and its circulating supply is 428,353,130 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

