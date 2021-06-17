Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 150 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 44.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 187 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Motco bought a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.86.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI opened at $495.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.25. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $322.57 and a 52-week high of $506.06. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.99 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

