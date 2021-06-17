Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $2,638,091,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,534,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,600,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839,316 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,179,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,626,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,327 shares during the period. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40,884.2% in the 1st quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,207,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $118.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.68. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $55.27 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $612.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.