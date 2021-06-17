Pi Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Pi Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$51.00 price target on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.51% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BOS. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.
Shares of BOS stock opened at C$34.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$939.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$15.09 and a 1-year high of C$43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$37.78.
In related news, Director Mary Matthews purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$38.00 per share, with a total value of C$152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,988,876. Also, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$32.00 per share, with a total value of C$159,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,794,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$153,394,164.14. Insiders have bought 13,290 shares of company stock worth $476,480 in the last quarter.
AirBoss of America Company Profile
AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.
