Pi Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Pi Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$51.00 price target on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BOS. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of BOS stock opened at C$34.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$939.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$15.09 and a 1-year high of C$43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$37.78.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$135.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$116.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AirBoss of America will post 2.0899999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Matthews purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$38.00 per share, with a total value of C$152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,988,876. Also, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$32.00 per share, with a total value of C$159,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,794,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$153,394,164.14. Insiders have bought 13,290 shares of company stock worth $476,480 in the last quarter.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

