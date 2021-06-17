Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $191 million-194 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.58 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Sunday, June 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.68.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Shares of PHR stock traded up $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $57.07. 101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,804. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -75.09 and a beta of 1.19. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $107,788.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $862,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,134 shares of company stock worth $2,914,738 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.