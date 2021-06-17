Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.32

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.32 and last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 8240 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.54 million, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 9,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $123,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,735.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 35,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $485,388.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,765.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,029 shares of company stock worth $622,125. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,431,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,144,000 after purchasing an additional 102,069 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Photronics by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,633,000 after buying an additional 501,776 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Photronics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Photronics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,723,000 after buying an additional 73,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Photronics by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,060,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after buying an additional 251,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

