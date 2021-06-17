Phore (PHR) Price Up 6.2% Over Last Week

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 17th. During the last seven days, Phore has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One Phore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a total market capitalization of $5.92 million and $3,752.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007938 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00010970 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.24 or 0.00447257 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Phore

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,341,722 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.