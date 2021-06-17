Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Trimmed by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 566,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,017 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned about 0.13% of Phillips 66 worth $46,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 10,010 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 95,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $573,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 221,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

PSX stock traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.87. 131,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,752,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.11.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

