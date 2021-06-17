Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Stock Position Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Phibro Animal Health worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

PAHC stock opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.87. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.19%. On average, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

