Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Decreased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,904,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 369,328 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.8% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.21% of Pfizer worth $431,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $39.39. 324,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,363,578. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $220.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

