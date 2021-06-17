Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Upgraded at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

PAHGF stock opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65. Pets at Home Group has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $6.14.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

