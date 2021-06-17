Peter Southby Purchases 13 Shares of EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Stock

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) insider Peter Southby purchased 13 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,186 ($15.50) per share, for a total transaction of £154.18 ($201.44).

Peter Southby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Peter Southby acquired 13 shares of EMIS Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,196 ($15.63) per share, with a total value of £155.48 ($203.14).

On Thursday, April 22nd, Peter Southby sold 7,342 shares of EMIS Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,274 ($16.64), for a total value of £93,537.08 ($122,206.79).

Shares of EMIS Group stock opened at GBX 1,154 ($15.08) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £730.61 million and a P/E ratio of 24.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,201.18. EMIS Group plc has a one year low of GBX 955 ($12.48) and a one year high of GBX 1,276 ($16.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

