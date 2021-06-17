Pepemon Pepeballs Price Hits $63.57 on Top Exchanges (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market cap of $889,980.42 and approximately $201,741.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $63.57 or 0.00163978 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pepemon Pepeballs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00061607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00023401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $298.39 or 0.00769692 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00083598 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,019.20 or 0.07787956 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs (CRYPTO:PPBLZ) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pepemon Pepeballs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pepemon Pepeballs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.