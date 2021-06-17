PCHAIN Market Capitalization Achieves $37.27 Million (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $37.27 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PCHAIN coin can now be bought for $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PCHAIN has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00060411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00023535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.58 or 0.00760042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00083119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,990.13 or 0.07740967 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PI is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

